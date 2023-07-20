World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
S-70 Okhotnik heavy combat drone flies escorted by fighter jet – Video

0:53
Russia

Russia's heavy unmanned aerial vehicle S-70 Okhotnik (Hunter) was seen during a test flight over a Russian region. The video of the flying drone appeared on the Military Observer Telegram channel.

The footage shows the drone flying being escorted by a fighter jet.

The heavy 20-ton attack drone Okhotnik was created using the technologies of the fifth generation Su-57 fighter. The UAV will be able to carry guided missiles, as well as guided and free-falling bombs.

In June, it was said that the Russian Armed Forces used the Okhotnik drone to strike military facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Sumy region.

The Okhotnik (Hunter) UAV was developed by Sukhoi Corporation. The technical description of the UAV remains unknown.


