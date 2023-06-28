Russia makes first use of state-of-the-art S-70 Okhotnik drone in Ukraine

The Russian Armed Forces used the S-70 Okhotnik heavy attack drone to strike military facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The S-70 drone was used for the first time, Mash Telegram channel reports with reference to Turkish media.
The S-70 could be used to strike AFU's military facilities in the Sumy region.
The S-70 Okhotnik UAV took off for its maiden flight in 2019. The 20-ton vehicle can carry guided bombs, rockets and free-fall bombs both in internal compartments and on external hardpoints.
The Okhotnik (Hunter) UAV was developed by Sukhoi Corporation. The technical description of the UAV remains unknown.
