Russia should install defence booms to protect Crimea Bridge

1:42
Russia

One should have installed defence booms in the area of the Crimean bridge long ago in an anticipation of attacks from Ukraine, security expert and military analyst Igor Gerasimov told Pravda.Ru.

Russia should install defence booms to protect Crimea Bridge
Photo: most.life

Russia's most recent attacks on Ukrainian military facilities in Odessa and Nikolaev (spelled the Ukrainian way as Mykolaiv) are not a response to the terrorist attack on the Crimea Bridge, Igor Gerasimov believes.

The Russian troops struck the factories that assembled surface drones supplied to Kyiv by Western countries.

"We should have put up booms everywhere long ago — a fence of them near the Crimean Bridge. We should have carried out this work in advance to prevent the situation we have to deal with today. We are now hitting tails belatedly. These are correct actions, but one should work in advance. One can win conflicts when people learn to think ahead, when they can foresee and anticipate a situation before it happens. This is how victory can be achieved," Gerasimov told Pravda.Ru.

After Russia's latest missile attacks, the West will supply new drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There will be drone assembly points arranged at Ukrainian enterprises, the analyst believes.

Ukraine's surface drones attacked the Crimean Bridge on July 17. Two people were killed in the attack. On July 18, the Russian Armed Forces shot down and suppressed 28 UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that were flying towards Crimea.

