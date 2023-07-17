Putin: Russia will definitely respond to Crimea Bridge attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine conducted another terrorist attack by blasting the Crimean bridge on July 17.

Speaking at the meeting devoted to the attack on the Crimean bridge, Putin said that from a military point of view the crime had no meaning at all, as Russia does not use the bridge across the Kerch Strait for military transportations.

"This crime is cruel, because innocent civilians suffered,” President Putin concluded.

Russia will definitely respond to the attack on the bridge, Putin also said at the meeting.

"There will be a response from Russia, of course. The Ministry of Defence is preparing relevant proposals,” he said.

One section of the bridge beyond repairs

One section of the road part of the Crimean bridge cannot be restored, Marat Khusnullin, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia said, TASS reports.

The bridge supports were not damaged, he added. It goes about the bridge section in the direction of the city of Kerch. The section has been destroyed completely and will have to be dismantled.

"Another section on the other side in the direction of Kerch was damage too. There was an axial displacement of 70-80 centimetres, but it is still on a support,” the official said.

Traffic on the bridge can be resumed partially within a day.

The car traffic on the Crimean bridge was suspended after surface unmanned vehicles attacked the bridge on July 17. The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case into the attack. The Kremlin promised to take retaliatory action.