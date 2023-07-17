World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin: Russia will definitely respond to Crimea Bridge attack

1:48
Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine conducted another terrorist attack by blasting the Crimean bridge on July 17.

Putin: Russia will definitely respond to Crimea Bridge attack
Photo: Kremlin Pool/Global Look Press

Speaking at the meeting devoted to the attack on the Crimean bridge, Putin said that from a military point of view the crime had no meaning at all, as Russia does not use the bridge across the Kerch Strait for military transportations.

"This crime is cruel, because innocent civilians suffered,” President Putin concluded.

Russia will definitely respond to the attack on the bridge, Putin also said at the meeting.

"There will be a response from Russia, of course. The Ministry of Defence is preparing relevant proposals,” he said.

One section of the bridge beyond repairs

One section of the road part of the Crimean bridge cannot be restored, Marat Khusnullin, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia said, TASS reports.

The bridge supports were not damaged, he added. It goes about the bridge section in the direction of the city of Kerch. The section has been destroyed completely and will have to be dismantled.

"Another section on the other side in the direction of Kerch was damage too. There was an axial displacement of 70-80 centimetres, but it is still on a support,” the official said.

Traffic on the bridge can be resumed partially within a day.

The car traffic on the Crimean bridge was suspended after surface unmanned vehicles attacked the bridge on July 17. The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case into the attack. The Kremlin promised to take retaliatory action.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian Foreign Ministry: USA and UK help terrorist Kyiv regime to attack Crimea Bridge

Maria Zakharova, an official spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that the attack on the Crimean Bridge was carried out by the Kyiv regime

Russia blames USA and UK for latest Crimea Bridge blasts
Medvedev calls to destroy terrorist Ukrainian leadership
Medvedev: We need to eliminate terrorist leadership of Ukraine
Crimea Bridge blown up again, two killed
Su-25 crashes into the sea – Video
State Terrorism Costantino Ceoldo The West wants Russians to annihilate Russians in Donbass Daria Aslamova USA to launch special military operation in Mexico Lyuba Lulko
Russia's objection to extend grain deal pushes wheat prices up
What we know about Ukraine's mysterious surface drones that attacked Crimea Bridge
State Terrorism
State Terrorism
Last materials
State Terrorism
What kind of surface drones did Ukraine use to attack Crimea Bridge?
Sukhoi Su-25 crashes into Sea of Azov, pilot dies after ejecting
Wheat prices grow as Russia says grain deal agreements over
Medvedev calls to destroy terrorist Ukrainian leadership
Russia blames USA and UK for latest Crimea Bridge blasts
Another explosion on Crimea Bridge: Two killed, traffic closed
The West wants Russians to annihilate Russians in Donbass
USA to launch special military operation in Mexico
Putin agrees to extend grain deal
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X