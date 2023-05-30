Russia strikes decision-making centres in Ukraine

The Russian Armed Forces struck central decision-making points in Ukraine, in which attacks were planned on the territory of the country, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Photo: Military and Commercial Technology

The destroyed centres were used to plan terrorist attacks on the territory of Russia, the official added. The attacks were planned under the leadership of Western intelligence officers, the military department noted.

The decision-making centres were struck with the use of high-precision long-range weapons.