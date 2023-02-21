Putin blames NATO for attacks on Russian air bases

The West is directly involved in attempts to strike Russian air bases, President Vladimir Putin said during his Address to the Federal Assembly.

According to the president, NATO specialists were involved in the modernisation of unmanned aerial vehicles that were subsequently used for attacks on Russian air bases.

"The goal of the West is to achieve Russia's strategic defeat,” the Russian leader said.

In October 2022, a drone exploded at a military airfield in the Kaluga region of Russia. The infrastructure and equipment located at the airfield were not damaged in the explosion. The Shaikovka military airfield, where the UAV crashed, is located 250 kilometres from Moscow.

Putin delivered his Address to the Federal Assembly on February 21, 2023. Members of the upper and lower houses of the Russian Parliament, as well as clergy, public figures and participants of the special operation attended the event.

