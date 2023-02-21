World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin blames NATO for attacks on Russian air bases

Russia

The West is directly involved in attempts to strike Russian air bases, President Vladimir Putin said during his Address to the Federal Assembly.

Putin blames NATO for attacks on Russian air bases

According to the president, NATO specialists were involved in the modernisation of unmanned aerial vehicles that were subsequently used for attacks on Russian air bases.

"The goal of the West is to achieve Russia's strategic defeat,” the Russian leader said.

In October 2022, a drone exploded at a military airfield in the Kaluga region of Russia. The infrastructure and equipment located at the airfield were not damaged in the explosion. The Shaikovka military airfield, where the UAV crashed, is located 250 kilometres from Moscow.

Putin delivered his Address to the Federal Assembly on February 21, 2023. Members of the upper and lower houses of the Russian Parliament, as well as clergy, public figures and participants of the special operation attended the event.

He concluded the speech saying the following:

"Thank you for your solidarity and help. Russia will respond to any challenges, because we are one country, one united people, confident in our abilities. The truth is with us."

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Something very dangerous brewing in Moldova as Ukraine readies 'dirty bomb'

The United States and Great Britain work on two large-scale provocations to draw Europe into hostilities against the Russian Federation. The first one of them is a terrorist attack with the use of a "dirty bomb" on the territory of Russia or Ukraine

Anglo-Saxons ready Ukraine's victory through two large-scale provocations
Podolyak: Biden's visit to Kyiv means Kremlin will be ruined
Biden's visit to Kyiv sends absolutely clear signals to Kremlin - Podolyak
Dmitry Medvedev comments on Biden's visit to Kyiv
Biden wears 'Ukrainian' tie and hugs confused Zelensky
Anglo-Saxons ready Ukraine's victory through two large-scale provocations Lyuba Lulko Historic Britain - Closed for Business…Courtesy of King Zelensky Guy Somerset Understand the roots of Russia-Ukraine conflict first Babu Ranganathan
Russian troops take control of strategic railway to Seversk, LPR
Historic Britain - Closed for Business
Special operation in Ukraine to get most attention during Putin's Feb.21 speech
Special operation in Ukraine to get most attention during Putin's Feb.21 speech
Last materials
Putin blames NATO for attacks on Russian air bases
Putin orders to put new strategic systems on combat duty
Russia suspends participation in START-III Treaty
Putin orders Defence Ministry and Rosatom to be prepared for nuclear tests
Putin quotes Stolypin and says that Russia has every right to be strong
Putin excludes 'guns before butter' policy
Putin warns of consequences should Ukraine get long-range weapons
Anglo-Saxons ready Ukraine's victory through two large-scale provocations
Medvedev: Biden swears allegiance to neo-Nazi regime
Podolyak: Biden's visit to Kyiv means Kremlin will be ruined
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X