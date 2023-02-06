World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Drone with large air bomb on board explodes over Kaluga in western Russia

An OFAB-100-120 air bomb was found at the crash site of a Ukrainian drone in the forest of the Kaluga region.

The bomb did not work due to the low altitude of the drone.

According to open sources, an OFAB-100-120 high-explosive fragmentation air bomb can carry 46 kilograms of explosive. The projectile itself weighs 133 kilograms. It is 130 centimetres long and 27 centimetres in diameter. The air bomb is designed to destroy light armoured vehicles, artillery and mortars, as well as manpower.

Kaluga region Governor Vladislav Shapsha said in the morning of February 6 that an unmanned aerial vehicle exploded in the air on the outskirts of the city. No one was hurt, no destruction was reported. The drone exploded about 50 meters above the ground.

Kaluga is a city in western Russia. The city is 150 kilometers (93 mi) southwest of Moscow.

