World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin pays visit to Crimean Bridge two months after explosion

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a visit to the Crimean Bridge and inspected the site, where the explosion took place earlier in autumn, TASS reports.

The Russian president arrived at the scene and drove a car across the bridge. Putin listened to the report from Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin about the course of reconstruction works.

Earlier it was said that traffic on the right side of the motorway of the Crimean bridge, which was damaged in a powerful explosion in October, was resumed on December 5, at 10:50.

Putin stressed the importance of the land section of the bridge that connects Crimea with mainland Russia against the background of threats from Kyiv. According to Kremlin's official representative Dmitry Peskov, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin explained to Putin how the restoration works were carried out, and how many people took part in them. Putin also briefly talked to workers on the bridge, Peskov said.

A video of President Vladimir Putin driving a car along the Crimean bridge appeared on the Internet. Putin was filmed driving and talking to Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.

Putin drives Mercedes

Many paid attention to the fact that Putin was driving a Mercedes, rather than a domestic car. Kremlin's spokesman Peskov later said that Puin was driving a car that was available and prepared for him on the scene.

The choice of the car was related to logistics issues, he said.

"There was that particular car on the spot. In order not to have other cars delivered, that one was used," Peskov explained.

On October 8, a truck exploded on the Crimean Bridge causing two sections of the bridge to collapse. Putin accused Ukrainian special services of the attack. On October 10, Russia launched a series of massive missile strikes targeting Ukraine's infrastructure objects. Eight such attacks have been conducted so far.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Retired US intelligence officer: Russia will win in Ukraine in summer of 2023

Afterwards, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will have to decide whether to go and sign the act of surrender, the intelligence officer concluded.

Retired US intelligence officer: Russia will win in Ukraine in summer of 2023
British mercenary: Winter cold in Ukraine came as a shock to us
British mercenary: Winter cold in Ukraine came as a shock to us
Moscow responds to EU's decision to cap prices on Russian oil
Russia strikes Ukraine's infrastructure facilities for 8th time
USA achieves many of its goals in proxy war with Russia Lyuba Lulko Russian forces do not need a winter break. They will grind down Ukraine in early 2023 Alexander Shtorm Iran pulls the flying rug out from under USA's feet Andrey Mihayloff
Three household gas explosions occur in different parts of Russia in one day
As many as 2,500 dead seals found on the coast of Caspian Sea in Dagestan
Putin pays visit to Crimean Bridge two months after explosion
Putin pays visit to Crimean Bridge two months after explosion
Last materials
Putin pays visit to Crimean Bridge two months after explosion
Russia strikes Ukraine's infrastructure facilities for 8th time
Retired US intelligence officer: Russia will win in Ukraine in summer of 2023
British mercenary: Winter cold in Ukraine came as a shock to us
Moscow responds to EU's decision to cap prices on Russian oil
As many as 2,500 dead seals found on the coast of Caspian Sea in Dagestan
Three household gas explosions occur in different parts of Russia in one day
Putin keeps his promise and presents impressive gift to China
USA achieves many of its goals in proxy war with Russia
Armed Forces of Ukraine strike transformer substation in Zaporozhye
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy