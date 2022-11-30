World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia to pay special attention to strategic nuclear forces in 2023

Russia

In 2023, Russia will pay special attention to construction in the interests of strategic nuclear forces, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said, RIA Novosti reports.

"When preparing a list of capital construction projects for 2023, special attention will be paid to construction in the interests of strategic nuclear forces,” Shoigu said.

One should keep balance in the construction of the new infrastructure within the scope of the allocated budget funds, he said. In addition, they will need to be put into operation simultaneously with the supply of weapons and equipment.

Infrastructure for new missiles is already being built in five formations of the units of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces, Shoigu also said, TASS reports. 

Five units of the Strategic Missile Forces are already engaged in the construction of infrastructure facilities for the deployment of new missile systems, the Russian Defence minister said. In addition, an interspecific test site is being built for Space Forces in the Krasnoyarsk region of Russia, he said. 

In October, Russia's strategic nuclear forces conducted exercises to deliver a massive nuclear strike in response to a nuclear attack on the territory of the Russian Federation. A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome as part of the exercises.

The Strategic Nuclear Forces of Russia is the generalized term to designate strategic and tactical nuclear missile weapons as the main armament of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The Strategic Nuclear Forces are often referred to as the nuclear triad.

As of September 1, 2018, based on official statements from the Russian Foreign Ministry and the START III Treaty data exchange, Russia's strategic nuclear forces have 517 readily deployed strategic carriers of nuclear weapons:

  • intercontinental ballistic missiles,
  • submarine-based ballistic missiles,
  • heavy bombers equipped with 1,420 nuclear warheads.

At the same time, the total number of carriers (deployed and non-deployed) of nuclear weapons amounts to 775 units, which corresponds to the total number of strategic offensive weapons established by the START III Treaty.

