Yars and Sineva ballistic missiles launched to test Russia's ability to strike retaliatory nuclear blow

Russia

As part of the exercises, a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile and a Sineva submarine-based ballistic missile were launched. The missiles reached their targets, the training tasks were completed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin supervised the military exercises to strike a nuclear blow in response to an enemy nuclear strike.

"A training session is underway to control the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, during which the tasks of delivering a massive nuclear strike by strategic offensive forces in response to an enemy nuclear strike will be practiced,” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during the exercise.

The Kremlin said that the drills with the participation of land, sea and air strategic deterrence forces ended. During the exercise, ballistic missiles Yars and Sineva were launched at the Kura range ground in Kamchatka.

"At the Kura test site in Kamchatka, the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Plesetsk state cosmodrome. The Sineva ballistic missile was launched from the Barents Sea. Long-range aircraft Tu-95MS that launched air-launched cruise missiles were also involved in the implementation of the tasks,” a message posted on the Kremlin website said.

All the missiles reached their targets and confirmed their performance. All tasks were completed in full.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
