Russian Defence Ministry: Partial call-up in Russia officially over

Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry has officially announced the completion of the partial call-up in Russia. No further military summons will be issued, the ministry said in a post on its official Telegram channel.

The call-up of reservists as part of the partial mobilisation has been completed as well, the Defence Ministry said.

"Call-up stations and headquarters, collection points at military commissariats, as well as buildings and structures allocated by decisions of executive authorities of constituent entities of Russia for partial mobilisation purposes, shall be used accordingly as before,” the department noted.

In addition, personnel of military commissariats involved in mobilisation measures were ordered to return to their duties as usual.

The day before, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the authorities would inform about the decree on the completion of partial mobilisation.

On October 28, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about the completion of partial mobilisation. The minister indicated that the goal to recruit 300,000 reservists had been achieved. President Putin announced partial call-up in Russia on September 21.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
