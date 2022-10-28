World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Defence Minister Shoigu to Putin: Partial call-up in Russia over

Russia

Russian Defenсe Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin that partial mobilisation in Russia was completed, TASS reports.

As part of the partial mobilisation, more than 1,300 representatives of executive authorities at various levels were called up, Shoigu said.

According to the Minister of Defence, there are 13,000 volunteers are among those mobilised.

The head of the Ministry of Defence also said that military registration and enlistment offices will continue recruiting only volunteers and candidates for contract service.

Putin thanked everyone who joined the Russian army as part of the partial mobilisation. Difficulties at its initial stage were inevitable, but it is necessary to draw conclusions and modernise the entire system, the president said.

Putin also said that equipment, training and coordination of the mobilised were most important tasks that one had to deal with. It is only well-trained mobilised people who should be sent to the front line, he added.

As many as 82,000 mobilised people have already been sent to the front, Shoigu told Putin. Another 218,000 are undergoing training at training grounds, the defence minister added.

The average age of those mobilized is 35 years, Shoigu said.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
