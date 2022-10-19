Putin declares special regime in eight Russian regions bordering Ukraine

President Putin ordered to implement a medium level of response in eight Russian regions located near Ukraine. This follows from the presidential decree published on the official website of the Kremlin.

In accordance with the presidential decree, the special regime shall be implemented in the Crimea, Krasnodar Territory, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk and Rostov regions, as well as in the city of Sevastopol.

Russia is not closing borders because of martial law

There are no plans to close the borders of Russia in connection with the implementation of martial law in four regions (DPR, LPR, Kherson, Zaporozhye). Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied information about such restrictions, RIA Novosti reports.