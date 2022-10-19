Putin implements martial law in Russia's four new regions

President Vladimir Putin ordered to implement martial law in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), as well as in Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

"Let me remind you that martial law was in effect in the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions before they joined Russia. Now we need to formalize this regime already within the framework of Russian legislation. Therefore, I signed the decree on the implementation of martial law in these four constituent entities of the Russian Federation,” Putin said speaking at the meeting of the Russian Security Council on October 19.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to set up a special council to coordinate work to improve security, TASS reports.

The Ukrainian authorities reject any proposals for negotiations, Putin also said during the meeting of the Security Council.

The head of state added that Kyiv continued shelling the new Russian territories using terrorist methods. According to Putin, it was Ukrainian special services that organised the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, TASS reports.