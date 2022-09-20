World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin to address the nation in connection with upcoming referendums

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to make a special statement about the referendums in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, as well as in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, sources in the Kremlin said.

Three sources close to the presidential administration told RBC agency that Putin could address citizens as early as Tuesday, September 20. It remains unknown what Putin is going to say in the speech.

For the time being, there has been no official confirmation to such reports. It was also said that Russian Defence minister Sergei Shoygu may also address the nation in the evening of September 20.

Earlier, on September 20, it became known that the head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, asked Putin to consider the issue of making the region a part of Russia should DPR residents vote for their region to join Russia in a referendum.

Prior to that, it was reported that the referendum on the accession of the Donetsk People's Republic to Russia will be held on September 23-27. Similar referendums are to be held in the LPR and the Kherson region. Vladimir Rogov, chairman of We are with Russia movement, then said that voting could also be held in the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) region in the coming days.

The Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation will organize polling stations in Russia for voting in referendums of the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

In the evening, not only Vladimir Putin will address the Russians, but, possibly, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
