Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to become part of Russia

Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the Luhansk People's Republic, signed a law on a popular vote for the republic to become part of the Russian Federation. The document was published on the website of the head of the region.

"This law comes into force from the day of its official publication on the official website of the People's Council of the Luhansk People's Republic and/or the head of the Luhansk People's Republic,” the text of the document says.

The referendum is the ultimate direct expression of the will of the residents of the region.

Earlier, deputies of the People's Council of the LPR unanimously adopted a law on the referendum.

On September 19, the Public Chamber of the Luhansk People's Republic turned to Leonid Pasechnik with an initiative to immediately hold a referendum on recognizing the republic as a subject of Russia. Joining Russia will secure the territory of the republic and guarantee return to peaceful life.

Experts believe that the Russian administration is getting ready for partial mobilisation in the country. At the same time, Russia wants to hold referendums on the accession of Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) regions.

It is believed that the Russian administration has come to understand the need to fight till absolute victory or defeat.

According to most recent reports, the referendum in the Luhansk People's Republic on joining the Russian Federation will be held on September 23-27.

The Donetsk People's Republic has also will also schedule a referendum for September 23-27.

The referendum on the entry of the Kherson region into the Russian Federation will also be held on September 23-27.

Mandatory mobilization will not be conducted after the referendum in the Kherson region. Instead, the authorities will announce the recruitment of volunteer battalions, Kirill Stremousov, a representative of the pro-Russian administration of the Kherson region said.

Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic said:

"The main time that we have envisaged for the referendum is the time to vote. The voting will be held outside polling stations to avoid mass gatherings of people and one day directly for those who would like to vote at polling stations. Security measures will be provided."

Meanwhile, Vladimir Rogov, a representative of the pro-Russian administration of the Zoporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) region said that everything was ready in the Zaporozhye region for the referendum on joining Russia. The vote can take place in the coming days, he added.

The head of the DPR, Denis Pushili, addressed Vladimir Putin: