Russia may revisit Barguzin rail mobile missile systems

Military expert Aleksey Leonkov believes that rail mobile missile systems and Borey class submarines could be Russia's response to the decision of the United States not to provide any guarantees of security to the Russian Federation.

Leonkov, editor of the Arsenal of the Fatherland magazine, believes that in response to the refusal of NATO and the United States to provide legal security guarantees Russia could send its strategic submarines to patrol the Atlantic. Russian submarines of Borey and Borey-A class are made with the use of modern technologies that reduce their noise and visibility to radars.

"Modern radar systems that the US and NATO deployed back in the Cold War years are unable to detect these submarines. If the sub does not show up, it will take them a very long time to find it in the ocean," the expert said.

Leonkov referred to the discussion that started in the US Defense Committee last year, when the commander of naval operations could not clearly answer the question of whether the US Navy knew the whereabouts of Russian submarines. According to Leonkov, the United States is puzzled by the possibility of Russian submarines going on combat patrol missions.

Russia could also revisit the project of Barguzin rail mobile missile systems.

"This is a train that carries Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles on one of the cars,” the military expert said.

The previous Soviet railway missile system could be distinguished from a common freight train in its appearance, but new such systems can be built as completely standard train cars. The Yars missile is lighter and smaller than their predecessors.

"The length of the Yars missile is about 22 meters, while the standard train car, for example, refrigerators, is 24 meters long,” Leonkov said.

It will be almost impossible to distinguish a combat railway missile system from a conventional train.