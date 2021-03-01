Kremlin responds to Biden's 'Crimea is Ukraine' statement

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to US President Joe Biden's recent statement, in which he refused to recognize Crimea as Russia.

On February 26, Biden stated that the United States would never recognize the annexation of Crimea.

"It is indeed impossible to recognise the annexation of Crimea. Nobody talks about her because it did not take place," Peskov told reporters on March 1.

Peskov stressed that the reunification of Crimea with Russia took place in strict accordance with all norms of international law.

On February 26, Biden's statement was published on the website of the White House website, in which he calls Crimea a part of Ukraine. According to him, Russia violated international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighboring state seven years ago.

The State Duma, commenting on that statement, recalled that 96 percent of the Crimeans voted in the referendum to join the Russian Federation.

Senator Alexei Pushkov said that the whole world knows that Crimea is Russia, and Biden's remarks would not change the historical fact.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 as a result of a referendum. Kiev, the EU and the United States refused to recognize the results of the vote and announced that Russia annexed Ukraine's territory.