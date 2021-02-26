World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Joe Biden leaves no hope for building cooperation with Russia

World » Americas

US President Joe Biden spoke about the territorial affiliation of the Crimean Peninsula.

According to the White House, Biden published a statement in connection with the "anniversary of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine."

"On this somber anniversary, we reaffirm a simple truth: Crimea is Ukraine," the statement published on the official website of the White House reads.

According to the US president, Russia violated international law, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbor seven years ago. Biden pointed out that Washington "does not and will never recognize Russia's purported annexation of the peninsula." "We will stand with Ukraine against Russia's aggressive acts," the statement continues.

The United States will continue working to hold Russia accountable "for its abuses and aggression in Ukraine." He also stressed that Washington supports everyone who strives for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future for their country.

Earlier it became known that Biden would decide on how to build relations with Russia in the future after receiving the assessment from American intelligence of a number of steps that Moscow had taken during the recent years.

It was also reported that Russia had sent requests to the Biden administration to arrange first contacts in a hope for "pragmatic cooperation."

