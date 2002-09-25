Russia announces its top priority amid chaos in Afghanistan

Russia needs to ensure the security of its southern borders against the backdrop of the developing crisis in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, RIA Novosti reports.

According to Lavrov, maintaining security on the southern borders of both Russia and Russian allies in Central Asia is Moscow's top priority.

Earlier, Lavrov said that the Russian side condemned terrorist attacks in Kabul and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

On August 26, several explosions took place in Kabul. As a result of the attacks, according to the latest data, 170 people were killed. The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attacks.