US suffers largest losses in Kabul explosions

The death toll in the explosions near the Kabul airport has climbed to 110, sources at the Afghan Ministry of Health said, RIA Novosti reports.

The Pentagon also said that 13 US servicemen, including a military medic, were killed in the blasts, and another 20 were injured; ten of the injured remain in critical condition.

At least six explosions took place in Kabul. Earlier, the Ministry of Health of Afghanistan said that 90 were killed and more than 150 were wounded in the explosions.

The Islamic State* terrorist group claimed responsibility for the explosions in Kabul. The United States announced that it would take revenge on the terrorists who staged the explosions.

The deaths of 13 US servicemen in the attacks in Kabul became the largest losses that US has suffered in Afghanistan since 2011, The Times of Israel reports.

It was originally reported that 12 US soldiers were killed in the blasts, but then another military man died of injuries. The last time, when the United States suffered such large losses in the Afghan campaign was in August 2011, when terrorists shot down a transport helicopter, killing 30 people, including 22 navy seals.

A series of explosions took place in Kabul on Thursday, August 26.

The first bomb went off at the airport entrance, killing the suicide bomber and many others.

The second explosion - a car bomb - exploded near a drainage channel nearby.

Several more explosions followed soon.

The terrorist attacks killed more than 100 people.

*terrorist organization, banned in Russia