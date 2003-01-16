World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kazan shooter's apartment searched

Incidents » Crimes

The police searched the apartment of Ilnaz Galyaviev - the young man, who went on a shooting spree at the Kazan High School 175 on May 11. 

As a result of the search in the young man's room, law-enforcers found five packs of saltpeter, a bottle of Mukhomor tincture, one pack of silica gel, aluminum powder, scales, clockwork, nails, the Koran, and some videos.

Galyaviev set fire to one of the doors in his apartment before leaving. In addition, law enforcers found a gun safe, a shotgun box, a hunting ticket, a weapon permit and kilograms of ammonium nitrate.

Anna Kuznetsova, the Ombudsman for Children's Rights will apply to Russian consumer watchdog Roskomnadzor to check activities on Galyaviev's social networks. She will also ask to check the safety of schools in the Republic of Tatarstan.

The shooting at High School No.175 on Faizi Street in Kazan took place on the morning of May 11. Initially, it was reported that two people were involved in the attack, but later the National Anti-Terrorism Committee denied this information. According to the latest data, nine people were killed, including seven children. More than 20 people were injured.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
