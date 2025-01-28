Kyiv Under Massive Attack as Russia Obliterates NATO Equipment and Airfields

On January 28, the Russian forces launched a massive attack to strike military and energy infrastructure across the country. Explosions were reported in multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv.

"Kyiv is under attack: gunfire and explosions are being heard. Kamikaze drones are striking Ukraine’s capital in various districts, causing fires," Operation Z: Russian Spring Military Correspondents Telegram channel said sharing video footage with sounds of explosions and fires visible on the horizon.

After 11:00 PM Moscow time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported sightings of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Chernihiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad regions. A drone attack alert was declared in the Kyiv region shortly thereafter. By around 2:00 AM, residents of Kyiv were urged to take shelter. An hour later, reports of new drone groups emerged.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not yet confirmed information about the large-scale strikes on military and energy facilities.

Russia Targets Airfields, NATO Equipment, Warehouses

Sergey Lebedev, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground in Mykolaiv, provided details about the targets hit during the attack. According to him, an airfield and warehouses used for assembling UAVs for the Ukrainian Armed Forces were struck in Odesa.

"The Shkolny Airfield was hit. Supplies from the seaport are partially delivered there. UAVs are assembled, there are many warehouses, and it functions effectively as an airfield as well," said Lebedev.

In Pervomaisk, Mykolaiv Oblast, Lebedev reported that the strike targeted a Ukrainian military deployment site, where NATO equipment was reportedly damaged.

"NATO artillery equipment was hit, and some warehouses were also affected," he said. Lebedev added that following the attack, numerous ambulances were observed in the area, and local residents mentioned that a high-ranking individual had been injured in the strike.

Details

