Ghostly North Korean military equipment spotted in Russia's Kursk region

Unusual North Korean-made military equipment was spotted in the Kursk region, Russian military blogger Mikhail Zvinchuk said.

Photo: мультимедиа.минобороны.рф by Светлана Джаббарова (Svetlana Dzhabbarova), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
According to Zvinchuk, a missile system, the name of which remains unknown, was disguised as a refrigerated truck. The blogger noted that the caliber of the rockets used in the new multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) was 122 millimeters.

This type of camouflage is extremely important as it complicates the detection of launch systems on the front lines and in rear areas, the blogger explained.

Zvinchuk added that the equipment from North Korea spotted near Kursk became the fifth example of weaponry from the friendly Asian country being used by Russian forces as part of the special military operation in Ukraine.

"The Russian Armed Forces possess the 170-mm Koksan self-propelled gun, the KN-23 tactical missile system, an air defense system based on the Tor, the Bulsae-4 anti-tank guided missile system, and now the 122-mm MLRS,” the blogger wrote.

 Phantom MLRS from North Korea Seen as a Significant Combat Asset

The upgraded North Korean MLRS, which can now be mounted on almost any vehicle and disguised as civilian transport, could serve as a major asset in combat, Military Informant Telegram channel said.

In recent years, Pyongyang has not only improved its range of missile systems but also provided them with impressive camouflage capabilities to make them look like "ghost weapons". For instance, a system capable of firing 12 rockets with a 122-mm caliber does look like a refrigerated truck, while a "dump truck trailer" is, in fact, a rocket complex capable of launching 18 rockets in a salvo.

