The Russian forces hit the training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Krivoy Rog (spelled the Ukrainian way as Kryvyi Rih). The Russian Armed Forces used Iskander-M missiles for the attack.

The target of the attack was the Krivoy Rog Professional College of the National Aviation University that trains flight personnel for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Part of the roof of the building was destroyed, a wall partially collapsed, barracks were damaged.

The losses have not been announced yet. It was said that Ukraine tried to intercept the Russian missiles, albeit unsuccessfully.