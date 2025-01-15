World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Young man dies while collecting spilled fuel oil on Black Sea beaches

Incidents

A 17-year-old man who volunteered in the works to clean beaches from oil products died in Anapa. The man had chronic asthma. He was collecting fuel oil from the coastline the day when he died.

Volunteers cleaning the beaches of Anapa
Photo: Официальный сайт муниципального образования город-курорт Анапа is licensed under Public domain
Volunteers cleaning the beaches of Anapa

The man, Alexander Komin, was a student of the Anapa Industrial College. He died on the night of January 15.

Students and teachers of the college do participate in the works to clean the beaches, but it goes about adult individuals only, the press service of the college said.

A forensic medical examination is being conducted to establish the cause of death of the man.

More than 71,383 tons of sand and soil contaminated with fuel oil were removed from the beaches of the Black Sea coast of the Krasnodar Territory of Russia after two oil tankers sank in the area amid stormy weather.

More than 10,000 people and 700 units of equipment, including volunteers, were involved in the works to collect the spilled fuel.

About 60 dead dolphins were found on Black Sea beaches after the wreck of two oil tankers. Dolphin carcasses were mostly found in Taman, Anapa and Novorossiysk.

Details

Anapa is a town in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, located on the northern coast of the Black Sea near the Sea of Azov. Population: 81,863 (2021 Census); 58,990 (2010 Census); 53,493 (2002 Census); 54,796 (1989 Soviet census).

Oil spill disaster
