Dozens of Russian servicemen undergo training in Iran to use the Fath-360 short-range ballistic missile system, Iranian media report.

In the summer of 2024, Reuters said with reference to sources at European intelligence agencies that Iran was going to transfer hundreds of Fath-360 ballistic missiles to Russia for combat operations as part of the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.

According to the agency, the contract for the transfer of Fath-360 missiles was signed in Tehran in December 2023. The Iranian Fath-360 ballistic missiles are known as an analogue to US-made HIMARS missiles.