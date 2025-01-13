Volodymyr Zelensky published a video showing two captured, allegedly North Korean soldiers. The Ukrainian President offered DPRK leader Kim Jong-un to exchange them for Russia-held Ukrainian soldiers.

"Ukraine is ready to hand over his people to Kim Jong-un if he can organize their exchange for our soldiers held in captivity in Russia. There may be other ways for those soldiers from North Korea who do not want to return," Zelensky said.

One of the captivated soldiers in the video said that he did not know where he was staying. His superiors told him that he was going to exercises.

South Korea: Over 300 DPRK fighters killed in Russia

According to South Korean intelligence services, more than 300 North Korean soldiers were killed in the Kursk region of Russia, 2,700 others were wounded, Yonhap news agency said.

In December 2024, South Korean intelligence claimed that the losses of the North Korean contingent in Russia's Kursk region amounted to 100 people. About 1,000 DPRK soldiers were wounded.

Neither the Russian nor the DPRK authorities have provided any details about the alleged losses among North Korean soldiers in battles with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.