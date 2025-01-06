Syria's current interim Justice Minister Shadi al-Waisi was seen in two 2015 videos overseeing public executions of two women accused of prostitution.

WARNING!!! The video contains graphic and highly disturbing footage! Viewer discretion strongly advised!!!

The videos, verified by the fact-checking network Verify-sy, appear to show Shadi al-Waisi reading the execution sentences of two women charged with "corruption and prostitution” in 2015.

The West views the new authorities of Syria as a "moderate government."