The Kalashnikov Concern published a video of the first flight of its new Kub-10E kamikaze drone.

Judging by the published footage, the new Kub-10E is an aircraft-type drone. The previous models of the drone were based on the flying wing technology. A catapult is used to launch the UAV. The new drone is larger than the basic Kub, and it comes complete with a larger catapult.

Kalashnikov CEO Alan Lushnikov spoke about the creation of the new drone earlier in December. According to him, the Kub-10E is capable of flying at altitudes from 100 to 2,500 metres with a cruising speed of 100 kilometres per hour.

The new model has a greater range and a more advanced combat capability. The drone is designed to target unarmoured and lightly armoured vehicles, command posts and enemy equipment.