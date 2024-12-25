Warning: The video is extremely disturbing! Watch at your own discretion!

Mutilated bodies of Ukrainian soldiers left on the battlefield were filmed on video. The video was published on Military Theme Z Telegram channel.

The graphic footage shows the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers lying in a forest plantation in the Kursk region of Russia. One of them has no legs, the face of another one is covered in blood. The bodies froze to the ground due to subzero temperatures.

It was not specified in which area of ​​the Kursk region the video was made.

In the morning of December 25, the crews of the Grad multiple launch rocket systems of the Sever (North) Group of Forces obliterated strongholds and infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the border area of ​​the Kursk region, the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS.

"The crews of the Grad multiple launch rocket systems of the army corps of the Sever Group of Forces, while carrying out fire missions, annihilated platoon strongholds and concentrations of AFU manpower in the border area of ​​the Kursk region," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The situation in the border area of the Kursk region of Russia remains intense.