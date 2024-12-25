The aircraft belonged to Azerbaijan Airlines and was scheduled to arrive in Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, at 8:20 Moscow time.

There were 67 people on board, at least 12 of them survived. It is believed that the aircraft crashed due to collision with a flock of birds.

A passenger aircraft flying from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Grozny, Chechnya, crashed at the airport in city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, the Department of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan said.

Flight J2 8243 of Azerbaijan Airlines bound for Grozny was scheduled to arrive in Chechnya at 8:20 Moscow time.

The press service of the Grozny airport said that the aircraft from Baku was redirected to Makhachkala, Dagestan and then to Aktau, Kazakhstan, due to thick fog in the capital of Chechnya.

According to Yandex Travel, Flight J2 8243 was operated by an Embraer 190 aircraft. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan specified that there were 62 passengers and five crew members on board.

According to the Health Department of the Mangistau Region, at least 12 people survived the crash, including one child.

There were citizens of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on board the crashed airliner.

According to preliminary information, the airplane crashed after it hit a flock of birds. Representatives of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan said that the department would conduct a special investigation in connection with the disaster.

Almost half of passengers survive the crash

Twenty-five people have been rushed to hospitals in Kazakhstan after the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane near Aktau, the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

There were 67 people on board, 62 of whom were passengers. The plane fell into pieces after the crash. The tail section of the plane, as can be seen in the video from the scene, was relatively intact.