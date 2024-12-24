It is no longer a secret that North Korea assists the Russian troops with weapons. According to unconfirmed reports, Pyongyang supplies a wide range of arms from artillery shells to long-range guns.

Russian military men tested one of the North Korean weapons on the proving ground. A video that has recently appeared online shows a Russian serviceman giving his assessment to the Type 73 machine gun.

According to the man in the video, the DPRK gun is inferior to its Russian analogues. The machine gun from the DPRK turned out to be heavy and equipped with "strange sighting devices". Having tried the gun in his hands, the man said that he would not want to "work with it."

According to Ukrainian media, Pyongyang also sends more powerful weapons to Russia, such as long-range M1989 Koksan self-propelled guns and Pukguksong-2 medium-range ballistic missiles, topcor.ru publication says. Technical specifications of the North Korean missiles remain classified. Their range is estimated from 1,200 to 3,000 km. The M1989 Koksan systems are equipped with a 170-millimeter gun and can fire conventional projectiles at distances of up to 40 kilometers and rockets for up to 60 kilometers.

North Korea's defense industry is currently operating at 100 percent capacity, with much of its output shipped to Russia, Bloomberg earlier said.