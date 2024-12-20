Five people including one child were killed as Ukraine shelled the town of Rylsk in Russia's Kursk region. Twenty-five people were injured. All of the victims are civilians.

Social infrastructure facilities were damaged, including a pedagogical college, a community center, and a school.

Clock here to see more videos from the streets of the town after the strike.

Acting head of the region Alexander Khinshtein said that Ukraine was deliberately choosing peaceful social facilities for attacks.

The town of Rylsk is located in the west of the Kursk region. It is located on the banks of the Seim River (Dnieper basin), 124 km west of Kursk. The city's population is about 15,000 people. It is the closest large settlement to the border areas of Kursk Oblast, where military operations are taking place. After the invasion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on August 6, it became a transit point for the military, for the evacuation of people, the delivery of humanitarian aid, etc. Those displaced from the border area also live there.