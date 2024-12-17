The moment of the explosion that killed the head of Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops of the Armed Forces of Russia Igor Kirillov and his assistant was captured on video.

The dash cam footage shows two men — presumably, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov and his assistant Ilya Polikarpov — stepping out of the building a few seconds before the bomb explodes.

The explosion near the entrance of a residential building on Ryazansky Prospekt occurred early in the morning of Tuesday, December 17.

It was previously reported that Kirillov's murder could be the work of either the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) or special services of the West. According to Reuters, though, the SBU claimed responsibility for the terrorist act.