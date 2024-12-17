In Southern Russia's Krasnodar region, fuel oil was washed ashore for tens of kilometers as a result of the wreck of two Russian oil tankers.

The coastline was polluted from the village of Veselovka in the Temryuk district to the resort city of Anapa. Over 260 people and 50 pieces of equipment are involved in the cleanup of the territory, the governor said.

Two Russian oil tankers were severely damaged and sank amid a powerful storm in the Kerch Strait in the waters of the Black Sea. Each ship spilled about 1,500 tons of fuel oil, RIA Novosti reports.

The tankers — Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 were transporting fuel oil. Eleven sailors were rescued from the first ship, but one person, a watchman, died. The remaining crew members were hospitalized with signs of hypothermia.

The rescue operation to evacuate the crew of the Volgoneft-239 tanker was temporarily suspended on the night of December 16, but all 14 people on board the vessel were successfully rescued.