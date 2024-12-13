World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia prepares to evacuate its bases from Syria completely

Russia makes all preparations to evacuate military bases from Syria
Incidents

According to German military analysts, Russia is making all necessary preparations to evacuate its military bases from Syria completely.

Vladimir Putin in Khmeimim Air Base in Syria (2017-12-11) 01
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by press service of the President of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Vladimir Putin in Khmeimim Air Base in Syria (2017-12-11) 01

Russia's Mediterranean forces have already left the Syrian port of Tartus, a memo from the German Defense Ministry said.

The security guarantees for Russian troops received from Syria's new rulers after the fall of Bashar al-Assad most likely apply only to the withdrawal of Russian troops, rather than to their permanent deployment, the German Defence Ministry also said.

On December 13, a large column of the Russian Armed Forces moved out of Homs, presumably in the direction of Tartus.

Russia is close to reaching an agreement with new Syrian leadership to keep two bases in the country, Bloomberg reports.

Meanwhile, Abu Muhammad al-Julani, the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group explained to his enemies: "Our enemy is Hezbollah. Russia and Iran are colonizers too. We have no intention to come into conflict with Israel, we cannot open a new front."

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Chief engineer of top level Russian cruise missiles killed in Moscow
Hotspots and Incidents
Chief engineer of top level Russian cruise missiles killed in Moscow
Works to restore Ukraine may begin as early as in second half of 2025
World
Works to restore Ukraine may begin as early as in second half of 2025
As Damascus falls and Syria disintegrates, Russia and Iran lose most
Asia
As Damascus falls and Syria disintegrates, Russia and Iran lose most
Popular
Ukrainian special services eliminate designer of top level Russian cruise missiles

Mikhail Shatsky, deputy chief designer of Mars Bureau, chief of the bureau's software department, was killed in Moscow. Shatsky took part in the works to upgrade the Kh-59 cruise missiles to the Kh-69 level

Chief engineer of top level Russian cruise missiles killed in Moscow
Perfect rotating ice circles appear on water surface in Novgorod region
Perfect circles of ice seen rotating on water surface of Russian rivers
Kash Patel wants to investigate Zelensky's spending of US taxpayer money
Ukrainian drones strike Chechnya for the third time
The fall of Damascus Costantino Ceoldo As Damascus falls and Syria disintegrates, Russia and Iran lose most Lyuba Lulko Russia gives Bashar Assad and his family asylum, will not extradite them to anyone Andrey Mihayloff
Ukrainian government wants all refugees back home soon, but they don't
Medvedev: If Anglo-Saxons want to set Russia ad China apart, they will fail
Russian Army holds major missile and drone attack to hit Ukraine's energy system
Russian Army holds major missile and drone attack to hit Ukraine's energy system
Last materials
Russia makes all preparations to evacuate military bases from Syria
Zelensky wants more Patriot air defense systems after Russia's major missile strike
Russia launches 120 missiles and Geran UAVs to hit Ukraine's critical energy facilities
Chief engineer of top level Russian cruise missiles killed in Moscow
Dmitry Medvedev conveys personal message from Putin to Chinese leader
Kash Patel wants to know how Zelensky spent US taxpayer money
Chechen President Kadyrov reports third drone attack on republic
Perfect rotating ice circles appear on water surface in Novgorod region
Ukraine wants refugees to return from Germany, but refugees don't
Works to restore Ukraine may begin as early as in second half of 2025
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.