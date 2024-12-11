Ukraine to see another Oreshnik attack following ATACMS missile strike on Taganrog

Russia to launch another Oreshnik at Ukraine following ATACMS missile strike

The attack on Taganrog took place on the morning of December 11. The Armed Forces of Ukraine used six missiles. There are casualties among the personnel, the airfield was damaged, a number of civilian cars burned in the parking lot near the airfield.

Photo: dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru by Neuronetwork Oreshnik missile

Ukraine struck the city of Taganrog on the morning of December 11 by launching six long-range American ATACMS missiles. Kyiv targeted a military airfield, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Two missiles were shot down by the combat crew of the Pantsir air defense missile, the others were deflected by electronic warfare," the department said.

Several people among the personnel were injured by falling missile debris, two buildings in the technical territory of the airfield were damaged, three military vehicles and civilian cars parked near the airfield were damaged by shrapnel as well.

The ministry promised to respond to the attack.

The air raid alert in Taganrog was in effect from 4:30 to 6:00 on December 11.

Acting Governor of the Rostov Region Yuri Slyusar reported that an industrial enterprise and 14 cars were damaged during the attack. The head of the city Svetlana Kambulova said that a boiler room was damaged leaving 27 apartment buildings without heating.

Ukraine has already used ATACMS missiles to strike Russia before. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, ATACMS missiles first struck a military facility in the Bryansk Region on the night of November 19. No damage or destruction was then reported.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also carried out strikes using ATACMS in the Kursk Region. On November 23, several missiles hit an S-400 division in the region. On November 25, Ukraine hit the Vostochny airfield in the Kursk region. The attacks resulted in casualties and destruction.

Russia responded to those strikes. On November 21, Russia launched its state-of-the-art hypersonic ballistic missile Oreshnik in a non-nuclear version to strike a military-industrial enterprise in Dnepr. On the night of November 28, 90 missiles and more than 100 drones were used to strike facilities in Ukraine.

Details

Taganrog is a port city in Rostov Oblast, Russia, on the north shore of Taganrog Bay in the Sea of Azov, several kilometers west of the mouth of the Don River. It is in the Black Sea region. Population: 245,120 (2021 Census); 257,681 (2010 Census); 281,947 (2002 Census); 291,622 (1989 Soviet census). Taganrog is the leading industrial center of Rostov Oblast. Local industry is represented by aerospace, machine-building, automobile, military, iron and steel industry, engineering, metal traders and processors, timber, woodwork, pulp and paper, food, light, chemical and construction materials. The city is one of the major ports of the Sea of Azov.

