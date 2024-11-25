Ukraine launch another ATACMS missile strike on Russia's Kursk region

US ATACMS missiles strike military airfield in Russia's Kursk region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a new attack on Russia using ATACMS long-range missiles. The enemy attacked the Kursk region again.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by WonYong~commonswiki, PDM ATACMS ballistic missile

The attack was conducted on November 25 at night. Russian air defense systems shot down enemy missiles in the Kurchatov area and over border villages. The Ukrainian military also used drones for the attack.

According to Fighterbomber Telegram channel, the Armed Forces of Ukraine intended to strike a military airfield located in the region.

There AFU fired eight long-range missiles at the object, seven of which were successfully intercepted in the air. It was not reported whether any destruction was caused.

American Congressman Mike Waltz earlier said that Ukraine would not attack major cities in the country.

Waltz, Donald Trump's chosen national security adviser, noted that the Ukrainian military would only strike Russian military facilities.