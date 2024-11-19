Six ATACMS missiles launched from Ukraine targeting military facility in Bryansk

Ukraine launches six ATACMS missiles to strike Russia's Bryansk region

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine used US-made ATACMS missiles to strike the territory of Russia's Bryansk region last night.

At 3:25 a.m., six ballistic missiles struck a military facility in the region, the ministry said confirming that Ukraine used ATACMS missiles for the attack.

Combat crews of the S-400 and Pantsir air defense missile systems shot down five missiles and damaged one, the ministry also said.

Fragments of the damaged missile crashed on the technical territory of the military facility. There ensuing fire was quickly extinguished. There are no reports of casualties or damage, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Ukraine announced first ATACMS strike deep into Russian territory

Earlier on Tuesday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the first use of American ATACMS missiles to strike deep into Russian territory after receiving permission for such attacks from the White House.

It was said that the strike hit a military facility near the city of Karachev, which is located near Bryansk, about 130 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

"Indeed, ATACMS was used for the first time to strike into Russian territory," an unnamed source told RBC Ukraine.

In turn, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refused to confirm the data on the ATACMS strike on targets in Russia.

Missile threat declared in Bryansk region at night

The Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Bryansk region reported a missile threat in the region at 3:38. Air sirens went on, residents were advised to stay home and take shelter in rooms with solid walls and no windows.

Early in the morning, Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported that air defense systems in the region were repelling an attempted drone attack. He later said that air defense systems shot down one drone in the Bryansk region. According to him, there were no casualties or damage.

Details

Bryansk Oblast is a federal subject of Russia (an oblast). Its administrative center is the city of Bryansk. As of the 2021 Census, its population was 1,169,161. Bryansk Oblast lies in western European Russia in the central to western parts of the East European Plain, on the divide between the Desna and Volga basins. The oblast borders with Smolensk Oblast in the north, Kaluga Oblast in the northeast, Oryol Oblast in the east, Kursk Oblast in the southeast, Chernihiv and Sumy Oblasts of Ukraine in the south, and with Gomel and Mogilev Oblasts of Belarus in the west.

