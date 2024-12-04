POV video shows Idlib militants eliminated in technical vehicle

A graphic POV video of the shooting of a technical vehicle of Idlib militants in the Aleppo area has appeared online. The crew was apparently completely eliminated during the assault.

According to Syrian television, the number of terrorists killed this week has exceeded 1,600 people.

The Syrian Arab Army is expanding its control over the village of Al-Tuba northeast of Hama, inflicting heavy losses on the terrorists.

There is a real danger of further division in Syria, Asli Guven, Turkey's representative to the UN said at a Security Council meeting on Syria. A solution to the crisis in Syria lies in the need to find a national consensus that will end the civil war, the official said.