World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Russian fighters show graveyard of Ukrainian infantry near Kursk

Incidents

WARNING: The video depicts graphic imagery! Viewer discretion is strongly advised!

Russian fighters filmed an area near Kursk strewn with dead bodies of Ukrainian soldiers. The soldiers can be seen lying in the mud surrounded by chickens and pigs.

"Now the Ukrainian fighters are being eaten by local pigs,” the voice behind the camera says.

The video was made in one of the liberated border areas in the Kursk region of Russia.

Ukraine loses nearly 37,000 soldiers in Kursk

According to latest data from the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost nearly 37,000 Ukrainian servicemen on the territory of the Kursk region since the Ukrainian invasion on August 6. The losses in combat equipment amounted to more than 3,000 units.

A Russian battalion commander with call sign Yak said that Ukraine sends best fighters to the Kursk region, including those who underwent high quality military training in the West.

"An ordinary Ukrainian conscript is trained for about a month. Here they are using units that were trained in the West for three months," he said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.