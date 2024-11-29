Russian fighters show graveyard of Ukrainian infantry near Kursk

WARNING: The video depicts graphic imagery! Viewer discretion is strongly advised!

Russian fighters filmed an area near Kursk strewn with dead bodies of Ukrainian soldiers. The soldiers can be seen lying in the mud surrounded by chickens and pigs.

"Now the Ukrainian fighters are being eaten by local pigs,” the voice behind the camera says.

The video was made in one of the liberated border areas in the Kursk region of Russia.

Ukraine loses nearly 37,000 soldiers in Kursk

According to latest data from the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost nearly 37,000 Ukrainian servicemen on the territory of the Kursk region since the Ukrainian invasion on August 6. The losses in combat equipment amounted to more than 3,000 units.

A Russian battalion commander with call sign Yak said that Ukraine sends best fighters to the Kursk region, including those who underwent high quality military training in the West.