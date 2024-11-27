Ukrainian fighters try to break into Russia driving a US APC

A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group attempted to break into the Russian border region on a US M113 armoured personnel carrier (APC). The Russian military repelled the attack of the Ukrainian saboteurs.

A group of Ukrainian saboteurs advanced from the Ukrainian village of Glubokoe to the state border and planned to capture the outskirts of the village of Zhuravlivka in the Belgorod region. A Russian FPV drone struck them on the border, forcing the saboteurs to retreat.

One of the Ukrainian soldiers was wounded. The drone video that was made during the attack shows one of the Ukrainian fighters falling from the APC in an attempt to escape from the Russian drone. The saboteurs drove away and left their comrade to die in the mud.

Details

The M113 is a fully tracked armored personnel carrier (APC) that was developed and produced by the FMC Corporation. The M113 was sent to United States Army Europe in 1961 to replace the mechanized infantry's M59 APCs. The M113 was first used in combat in April 1962 after the United States provided the South Vietnamese army (ARVN) with heavy weaponry such as the M113, under the Military Assistance Command, Vietnam (MACV) program. Eventually, the M113 was the most widely used armored vehicle of the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War and was used to break through heavy thickets in the midst of the jungle to attack and overrun enemy positions. It was largely known as an "APC" or an "ACAV" (armored cavalry assault vehicle) by the allied forces.

