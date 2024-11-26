Russian Defence Ministry: Ukraine needs to brace for another major missile strike

Russia prepares another major attack on Ukraine in return for ATACMS strikes

Russia is working on response actions to Ukraine's strikes on the territory of Russia with Western long-range weapons, the Defence Ministry said.

The ministry keeps the situation with long-range strikes under control.

On November 23 and 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched two strikes on targets in the Kursk region with 13 long-range ATACMS missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the department, on November 23, five missiles struck the position of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile division in the village of Lotarevka. Three missiles were intercepted, two others reached the target. The radar station was damaged, there were casualties among the personnel. Eight missiles were launched at the Kursk-Vostochny airfield the day before, seven of them were shot down, one reached the target. When the missile fragments crashed, two soldiers were slightly injured, and "infrastructure facilities were slightly damaged."

On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia struck a Ukrainian military-industrial complex facility with a non-nuclear Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile in response to Ukraine's earlier ATACMS missile strike on Russia.