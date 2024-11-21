World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia shows the world what Oreshnik missile is capable of

The Oreshnik missile system, which is considered a further development of the Yars project, was developed by specialists from the Moscow Institute of Thermal Engineering. The first test launch of the missile system took place in 2011.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Dmitry Terekhov, CC BY-SA 2.0

There is no reliable data about the Oreshnik mobile ICBM launcher. It is believed that the launcher of this system is lighter than the Yars vehicle — less than 80 tons. The range of the missile may vary from 2,000 to 6,000 kilometers. The solid-fuel missile can carry a multiple warhead with independently targetable units.

It is believed that the Oreshnik could fall under the definition of a medium-range missile. Russia and the United States pledged not to deploy such weapons under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF). However, in 2019, the treaty was terminated after the US withdrew from it.

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of production of medium- and shorter-range missiles in response to Washington's actions. According to him, the US produces missiles of this class and brings them to military exercises in Europe.

The production of RS-26 Rubezh and RSD-10 Pioneer ballistic missiles could be Moscow's response to Washington's withdrawal from the INF Treaty.

Ukraine now wants Tomahawks to attack Russian factories

Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security Yegor Chernev said that Kyiv may ask the administration of US President Joe Biden to allow the use of long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to strike Russian territory.

The missile, which was originally used to arm surface ships and submarines of the US Navy, can be launched from a Typhon land-based launcher. The maximum range of the Tomahawk is 2,500 kilometers. Depending on the modification, the missile carries cluster, penetrating or armor-piercing warheads.

The United States to deploy Typhon missile systems with Tomahawks in Japan

In September, The Japan Times, citing a statement by US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, wrote that Washington had plans to deploy Typhon missile systems in Japan, which were previously subject to INF Treaty restrictions.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Russia and China would respond to this move.

The Typhon system launches long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles and multi-purpose SM-6 missiles. The system is based on the Mk 41 vertical launcher. One Typhon battery includes four mobile launchers, a mobile command post, a transport and loading vehicle, and auxiliary transport.

