Ukraine launches 12 Storm Shadow missiles striking Kursk region of Russia

The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched UK's Storm Shadow missiles deep into Russia for the first time. The attack was carried out to hit military targets, Bloomberg reports with reference to an unnamed Western official.

Ukraine fired up to 12 Storm Shadow missiles at the Kursk region of Russia. Fragments of the missiles were found in the village of Maryino, Dva Mayora (Two Majors) Telegram channel said.

Military correspondent Alexander Kots also said that there was information about a Storm Shadow attack near the town of Rylsk in the Kursk region.

The Governor of the Kursk region said at 16:00 that air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian missiles without specifying their type.

The Times reported on November 20 that the United States dropped its objections for Ukraine to launch British Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russia. USA's approval was necessary as the British missiles are made with the use of US technology.

The Storm Shadow is a Franco-British low-observable, long-range air-launched cruise missile developed since 1994 by Matra and British Aerospace, and now manufactured by MBDA. "Storm Shadow" is the weapon's British name; in France it is called SCALP-EG (which stands for "Système de Croisière Autonome à Longue Portée – Emploi Général"; English: "Long Range Autonomous Cruise Missile System – General Purpose"). The missile is based on the French-developed Apache anti-runway cruise missile, but differs in that it carries a unitary warhead instead of cluster munitions.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
