Russia's Knyaz Vandal UAV strikes column of Ukrainian vehicles

Incidents

Russia's fibre optic controlled Knyaz Vandal (Prince Vandal) drone struck a column of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region of Russia. The attack was captured on video.

The recording shows the drone flying at high speed over an asphalt road. It slows down and descends slightly when approaching an intersection. Several Ukrainian vehicles with ammunition can be seen driving in its direction. Knyaz Vandal flies up to one of the vehicles and crashes into it to explode. 

Fiber optic controlled UAVs are a revolutionary weapon. According to military analyst and co-founder of Vatfor information and analytical project, Sergey Poletayev, drones controlled via fibre optic appeared as part of the scientific and technological revolution. The invention of such drones can be compared to the advent of artillery.

"This is a serious scientific and technological revolution that is taking place during a major conflict right before our eyes," military analyst Sergey Poletayev said.

Details

Power-over-fiber or PoF, is a technology in which a fiber-optic cable carries optical power, which is used as an energy source rather than, or as well as, carrying data. This allows a device to be remotely powered, while providing electrical isolation between the device and the power supply. Such systems can be used to protect the power supply from dangerous voltages such as from lightning, or to prevent voltage from the supply from igniting explosives. Power over fiber may also be useful in applications or environments where it is important to avoid the electromagnetic fields created by electricity flowing through copper wire, such as around delicate sensors or in sensitive military applications.

