Video shows highly professional rescue of woman and her dog from flooded home in Spain

A woman trapped in her flooded home in Utiel, Valencia, was rescued with her dog. The video of her salvation shows the professionalism of Spanish rescuers.

At least 51 people were killed in Spain's autonomous community of Valencia due to heavy rains and floodwaters, the Single Operations Coordination Centre (Cecopi) said.

Rescuers found the lifeless bodies of five people in the town of Torrent: a couple, two children and a baby. Four bodies were found in Paiport: two men, a woman and a child. Victims were also reported in Chiva, Cheste, Alfafar and Alcudia.

The head of the provincial fire brigade José Miguel Basset said that 200 people were rescued overnight.

Torrential rains and thunderstorms hit Spain's Valencia, Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusia, with Valencia declaring the maximum level of danger.

Details

