Shooting in Tel Aviv suburb of Jaffa: Eight civilians killed

Raw footage shows aftermath of shooting in Tel Aviv's Arab suburb of Jaffa

Eight people were killed and seven were wounded in a shooting attack in the Arab neighborhood of Jaffa, a suburb of Tel Aviv, The Times of Israel newspaper said, citing local police.

"The police said that eight civilians were killed and seven were wounded in a shooting attack in Jaffa," the publication said.

According to law enforcement officials, there were three attackers. Two of them were killed, the third one escaped.

Click here to see more raw videos from the scene of the attack (WARNING: Graphic content!)