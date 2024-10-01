World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Shooting in Tel Aviv suburb of Jaffa: Eight civilians killed

Raw footage shows aftermath of shooting in Tel Aviv's Arab suburb of Jaffa
Incidents

Eight people were killed and seven were wounded in a shooting attack in the Arab neighborhood of Jaffa, a suburb of Tel Aviv, The Times of Israel newspaper said, citing local police.

"The police said that eight civilians were killed and seven were wounded in a shooting attack in Jaffa," the publication said.

According to law enforcement officials, there were three attackers. Two of them were killed, the third one escaped.

