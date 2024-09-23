Israel bombs Hezbollah facilities that took 20 years to build

Israel urges Lebanese to evacuate, over 270 killed in Israeli airstrikes

About 274 people have been killed and over 1,000 have been injured in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon in last few days, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

Israeli authorities urge Lebanese population to evacuate. Israel is waging a war against Hezbollah, but not civilians, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Hezbollah fired about 180 rockets at Israel in one day, IDF said.

Over the last 24 hours, the Israeli army has destroyed Hezbollah infrastructure that took 20 years to build; tens of thousands of rockets have been destroyed, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.

The Israeli authorities discuss Defense Minister's proposal to impose a state of emergency throughout the country for a week.