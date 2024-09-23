World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Israel bombs Hezbollah facilities that took 20 years to build

Israel urges Lebanese to evacuate, over 270 killed in Israeli airstrikes
Incidents

About 274 people have been killed and over 1,000 have been injured in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon in last few days, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

Israeli authorities urge Lebanese population to evacuate. Israel is waging a war against Hezbollah, but not civilians, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Hezbollah fired about 180 rockets at Israel in one day, IDF said.

Over the last 24 hours, the Israeli army has destroyed Hezbollah infrastructure that took 20 years to build; tens of thousands of rockets have been destroyed, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.

The Israeli authorities discuss Defense Minister's proposal to impose a state of emergency throughout the country for a week.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
US admits Russia has best fighter aircraft

Russia's Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet is an ideal aircraft that can make serious competition to foreign analogues in the foreseeable future

US admits Russia own perfect fighter aircraft
Sarmat missile test in Arkhangelsk makes Western media shudder
Western media report explosion of Putin's super missile on Plesetsk cosmodrome
Four children die after having meat dumplings for dinner
Ukrainian fighters take up to 120 civilians captive in Sudzha
Can anyone blow up your phone, laptop or any other device? Andrey Mihayloff Western Foreign Policy: Russia’s enemy is our friend Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Germany finds IMF delegation visit to Russia "explosive" Oleg Artyukov
Israel bombs Hezbollah facilities that took 20 years to build
Israel bombs Hezbollah facilities that took 20 years to build
Last materials
Israel urges Lebanese to evacuate, over 270 killed in Israeli airstrikes
Sarmat missile test in Arkhangelsk makes Western media shudder
US admits Russia own perfect fighter aircraft
Parents lose all of their four children after having meat dumplings for dinner
Ukrainian fighters hold up to 120 civilians including 15 children captive in Sudzha
Washington and London will secretly let Ukraine strike deep into Russia
Israel strikes Beirut killing Hezbollah's operations commander Ibrahim Akil
Americans restore airbase from which they bombed Japan
Zelensky determined to end conflict with Russia in 2024
Putin refuses to go to Mexico for inauguration ceremony
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.